Florida Health Care Worker and 15 Friends Test Positive for Coronavirus After One Night at a Bar

Read it at News 4 Jax
A Jacksonville health care worker and 15 of her friends have tested positive for the new coronavirus after just one night out at a local bar, News 4 Jax reports. Erika Crisp, 40, and her friends went to Lynch’s Irish Pub in Jacksonville Beach on June 6 to celebrate Florida’s reopening and the end of their quarantine. She says she tested positive for COVID-19 two days later. She said she and her friends had followed coronavirus precautions and stayed mostly indoors for months, and “then the first night we go out, Murphy’s Law, I guess...I think we were careless and we went out into a public place when we should not have.” “We should be wearing masks. We should be social distancing. It was too soon to open everything back up.” The bar has shut down for deep cleaning and plans to reopen Tuesday.