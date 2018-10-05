Florida Launches Statewide Probe Into Church Sex Abuse After 15 Victims Speak Up

Florida has launched a statewide investigation into sexual abuse by Catholic priests after at least 15 alleged victims came forward to authorities. Attorney General Pam Bondi announced the news Thursday, calling on anyone with knowledge of abuse to come forward. Citing a Pennsylvania grand jury report that found that more than 1,000 children had suffered clergy abuse in that state since the 1940s, Bondi said authorities believe there are “similar stories” in Florida, which is home to an estimated 2 million Catholics. “Any priest that would exploit a position of power and trust to abuse a child is a disgrace to the church and a threat to society,” she said. At least 13 states have either already opened investigations into sexual abuse in the church or are about to begin inquiries, according to NBC News. Arkansas, Illinois, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Michigan, Missouri, Nebraska, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, and Vermont have all reportedly confirmed ongoing investigations to NBC News.
