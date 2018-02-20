Florida Legislature Votes Down Measure to Ban Assault Rifles

CHEAT SHEET
The Florida State House on Tuesday voted down a proposed motion to take up a bill that would ban assault rifles, “effectively killing the measure for this session,” according to the Associated Press. Also on Tuesday, the Florida State Senate endorsed a proposal to place “law enforcement officers in every school in the state,” which will be included in a larger education bill currently moving through the legislature. More than half of all Florida schools have officers currently in place that are authorized to carry a weapon on school grounds. The proposal will also reportedly be part of of a U.S. Senate Republican bill that will be released this week.