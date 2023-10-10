Florida Man Allegedly Kills His Parents, Floods Their Home, Then Kills Himself
‘SAD SITUATION’
Florida cops says they’re probing what led a 32-year-old man to fatally stab his parents before flooding their home and killing himself in a bathtub. The grisly scene was discovered Monday night in Wesley Chapel, a Tampa suburb, where concerned neighbors called in a welfare check after spotting water suspiciously pouring out of the home’s garage and front door all weekend. Inside, officers found a 70-year-old man and 63-year-old woman dead in the living room from days-old stab wounds, Pasco County Sheriff Chris Nocco said. Elsewhere in the home, which the Tampa Bay Times reported was inundated by several inches of water, Nocco said cops discovered the body of the couple’s 32-year-old son lying in a bath tub with the water running. Nocco said the son had died from self-inflicted stab wounds, but he didn’t identify the son or parents. “This is a sad situation,” Nocco said, adding that a motive was unclear.