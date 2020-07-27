Florida Man Arrested After Buying Lamborghini With PPP Money: Feds
NO LAMBO
A Florida man who allegedly fraudulently received $3.9 million from the Paycheck Protection Program and used the funds to purchase a Lamborghini has been charged by the Department of Justice. Federal authorities seized $3.4 million and the $318,000 sports car from David Hines at the time of his arrest. Hines allegedly requested $13.5 million in PPP loans on behalf of several companies and made several false claims regarding the companies’ payroll expenses in each application. He received $3.9 million from an insured financial institution, and within days of its receipt allegedly purchased a 2020 Lamborghini Huracan, but did not make payroll payments. Hines also allegedly made several purchases at luxury retailers and Miami Beach resorts.