Florida Man Arrested for Hurling Package of Oreos at Wife
A 70-year-old Florida man has been arrested after allegedly knocking his wife over by throwing a package of Oreos at her. John Sandoval is said to have become “aggressive” in a spat over the couple’s coffee maker having no water in it. He now faces a charge of felony domestic battery on a person 65 years or older, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. After allegedly hitting her in the chest with the cookies and knocking her down, Sandoval put his hands around his wife’s throat, deputies said, though no “obvious injuries” were observed by police. The couple has been married for more than 40 years.