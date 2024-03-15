A Florida homeowner renovating his property found human remains buried in his backyard on Wednesday, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said. A woman helping the man with yard work at the home in Jacksonville said he found “toes sticking out of the ground” and said: “We have to call 911.” “I was shook,” the woman told WJXT. She said the feet were “all black and stuff,” which she guessed “was from decomposing.” The homeowner, who did not want to be named, added: “I want to offer my condolences to the young person or to the person they found at my property. No family at all should have to go through that at all.” They said they don’t know who the human remains belong to or how they got there. The sheriff’s office said it was called to the property on Wednesday evening and that officers remained throughout the night. The case will remain pending until a medical examiner’s report determines a cause of death.