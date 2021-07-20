CHEAT SHEET
Florida Man Gets Attacked by Alligator After Falling Off Bike
A Florida man suffered serious injuries on Monday after he was attacked by an alligator following a fall from a bicycle. The man was biking in Halpatiokee Regional Park when he fell and landed in a creek near a female alligator, said the Martin County Sheriff’s Office. The man was pulled out of the water by a bystander, but not before the gator managed to bite him. He was airlifted to a hospital and didn’t lose any body parts, said trapper John Davidson. According to the Florida Wildlife Commission, there were 12 incidents of alligators biting people in the state last year. None of them were fatal.