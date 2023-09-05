Florida Man Kills Teen Son With Angle Grinder: Cops

CHEAT SHEET
A Florida dad is in custody, charged with murdering his 16-year-old son with an angle grinder. “We lost a great young man today,” Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said. “And we’ve got an evil, evil man in custody, and we’re going to do our best to see he spends the rest of his life in prison.” WESH reports that the victim lived with his grandfather, who came home to find the suspect, Stephen Thomas Rodda, 37, outside, saying he should not go in because he killed someone, police said. “It breaks our heart,” Judd added.