CHEAT SHEET
BEHIND BARS
Florida Man Convicted of Manslaughter for Fatal Parking Space Shooting
A white Florida man who shot an unarmed black man during a dispute over a handicapped parking spot last year was convicted of manslaughter late Friday, the Associated Press reports. Michael Drejka faces up to 30 years behind bars for the July 2018 shooting of Markeis McGlockton. The case sparked controversy last year when authorities initially declined to charge Drejka, citing the state’s “Stand Your Ground” law. Drejka, who told police he had a “pet peeve” about people wrongfully parking in handicapped parking spots, wound up in an altercation with McGlockton after accusing McGlockton’s girlfriend of stealing a handicapped spot in a convenience store parking lot. McGlockton had reportedly responded by shoving Drejka to the ground, at which point Drejka pulled out a gun and fired at McGlockton, according to surveillance footage. McGlockton stumbled away and later died. Drejka maintained that he had fired in self-defense, fearing that “kicks were coming,” but witnesses for the prosecution testified that McGlockton had been backing up when he was shot. Michael McGlockton, McGlockton’s father, told reporters the family “can finally rest now” after the verdict. Theresa Jean-Pierre Coy, an attorney for Drejka, said the defense team will likely file an appeal.