Florida Man Pulls Gun on Police Chief’s Daughter for Forgetting Cream Cheese on His Bagel
HOLY SMOKES
A customer pulled a gun on a Starbucks worker—who happened to be a Florida police chief’s daughter—because he was so angry the store had forgotten cream cheese on his bagel. After apparently receiving the wrong order, Omar Wright threatened an employee, the daughter of Miami Gardens Police Chief Delma Noel-Pratt. The police chief said her daughter was understandably upset from the incident, adding she went into “mom mode” to console her. Hours later, she marched in a peace rally with other county leaders calling for the community to “take the streets back.” Wright was arrested and charged with armed robbery and assault. The arrest report said Wright caused a “well-founded fear in the victim,” making her believe that her life would be at risk if she didn’t give Wright the cream cheese. In a statement, Starbucks said the safety of employees is always a “top priority,” and they are grateful that nobody was injured.