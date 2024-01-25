Florida Moves Closer to Social Media Ban for Kids Under 16
PULLING THE PLUG
Florida’s Republican-controlled House on Wednesday passed a bill that would ban minors under 16 years old from having social media accounts and to require age verification for all other users. Florida lawmakers supporting the bill cited the physical mental health threats that social media causes to children, which includes exposing them to bullying and putting them at risk of online sexual predators. “This is about protecting children from addictive technology and what we know harms them,” Florida House Speaker Paul Renner told members after the bill passed 106-13. One of the 13 Democrats who opposed it called the bill a “complete governmental overreach,” questioning its confidentiality. Opponents argued it would infringe on parents’ rights to determine their children’s use of social media. The bill now heads to the Republican-held state Senate.