Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Affairs Minister Offers ‘Heartfelt Condolences’ After Pensacola Navy Base Shooting
After a Saudi Air Force member killed three people in a shooting at a naval base in Pensacola, Florida, Saudi Arabia’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs tweeted his condolences to those affected by the incident. “My deepest sympathies and heartfelt condolences go out to the American people, and to the families of those impacted by the tragedy that unfolded at Pensacola, Florida,” Adel Aljubeir wrote on Friday.
During a White House roundtable, President Trump told reporters that Saudi’s King Solomon called to also extend his “sincere condolences” after the shooting. “The king said that the Saudi people are greatly angered by the barbaric actions of the shooter, and that this person in no way shape or form represents the feelings of the Saudi people who love the American people so much,” Trump said. “It’s a horrible thing that took place and we’re getting to the bottom of it.” The Saudi Air Force member, who was training at the Naval Air Station Pensacola, opened fire in a classroom Friday morning—killing three and injuring seven.