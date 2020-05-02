CHEAT SHEET
    Alabama Man Sets up Camp on Island at Disney World. It Goes Poorly.

    Blake Montgomery

    Reporter

    Orange County, Florida, police arrested a man on trespassing charges for camping out at Walt Disney World, which has been shuttered and emptied due to the coronavirus, AL.com reports. Richard McGuire, 42, took up residence earlier this week on Discovery Island, an abandoned wildlife park in the middle of a lake in the amusement park, and planned to stay for seven days, he told police. When deputies told him it wasn’t a public area, he said he didn’t know. He said he had come to Discovery Island because it “looked like a tropical paradise.”  He’s been banned from all Walt Disney World properties and remains in jail.

