Florida Prison Officer and Wife Die of COVID-19 Within an Hour
DOUBLE BLOW
A Florida corrections officer and his wife of 30 years died of COVID-19 within an hour of each other, it was reported Monday. Sgt. Wayne Rogers, 65, was the first state prison staffer to die of the coronavirus, which has infected more than 8,000 inmates and killed 53 of them, the Tampa Bay Times reported. The head of the state corrections department and his deputy have also tested positive, although it’s not clear if they contracted it during a prison visit or while attending a sheriffs conference last week. Rogers and his wife, Lauri, 61, fell ill three weeks ago and were admitted to the hospital across the Alabama border on July 18. “I just don’t understand why people refuse to wear masks, to stay home if they can, and to wash their hands regularly,” their daughter, Tiffany Davis, told WTVY.