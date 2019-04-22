Florida Prosecutors to Seek Death Penalty in YNW Melly Double-Murder Case

Florida state prosecutors announced that they intend to seek the death penalty in the double-murder case against rising rapper YNW Melly, according to a recently filed notice. According to Treasure Coast Newspapers, the 19-year-old rapper—real name Jamell Demons—was indicted alongside 20-year-old Cortlen Henry on first-degree murder charges after their two friends were shot to death late last year. Prosecutors reportedly said they would seek to prove the killings were “especially heinous,” “committed in a cold, calculated and premeditated manner,” or “committed by a criminal gang member.” Florida prosecutors also said in the filing that they intend to prove the alleged murders were executed for financial gain. Anthony Williams, 21, and Christopher Thomas Jr., 19, suffered multiple gunshot wounds on Oct. 26, 2018, and were dead when they arrived at a hospital. At the time of Demons’ arrest, police said evidence suggested he shot the two men. Officials accused Henry of aiding in the shootings.