Florida Rep. Jose Oliva Calls Women the ‘Host Body’ While Supporting Restrictive Abortion Legislation

Republican Florida State Rep. Jose Oliva has said he would support abortion legislation dictating a “cooling off period” to delay women—whom he described as the “host body”—from going through with the procedure, CBS Miami reports. “Well the challenge there is that there are two lives involved,” said Oliva, who will hold speakership when the legislature goes into session next week. “So, where I believe that we should stay out of people’s lives, I don’t believe that people’s lives should be taken. It’s a complex issue because one has to think, well there’s a host body and that host body has to have a certain amount of rights because at the end of the day it is that body that that carries this entire other body to term. But there is an additional life there....And the question that we have to ask ourselves is: What is the limit to which we are going to give one person complete power over the life of another?” Oliva said he would also require that women be given “information” that could sway their final decision.
CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
- 1
- 2
- PARTNER UPDATE
- 3
- 4
- SHOP WITH SCOUTED
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- SHOP WITH SCOUTED
- 9
- 10