Florida School Board Member Blames Hacker for White Privilege Meme
A Florida school board member who once made headlines for dropping the n-word is blaming a hacker for posting a meme about white privilege on her Facebook page Sunday evening. The South Florida Sun-Sentinel reports that Ann Murray’s Facebook page shared a post that read: “When I was born, they must have ran out of white privilege because I had to work my ass off to get where I am.” It was taken down several hours later, and Murray swore on her “husband’s grave” that she didn’t post it, saying Facebook had notified her of an unrecognized device using her account—which also includes posts in support of the Black community. Murray has come under fire in the past for her use of a racial slur in 2007 to describe a certain section of seats in a football stadium; she says it was taken out of context.