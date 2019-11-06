CHEAT SHEET
‘UNCALLED FOR’
Florida School Cop Charged After Video Shows Him Grabbing Girl by Neck, Slamming Her to Ground
A Florida school resource deputy has been charged with child abuse after school surveillance video showed him grabbing a 15-year-old girl by the neck and slamming her to the ground. Willard Miller, 38, turned himself in Tuesday, and is facing one count of felony child abuse, the South Florida Sun-Sentinel reports. Video of the Sept. 25 incident at Cross Creek School in Pompano Beach, Florida, shows the students and Miller in a room with two other people. At one point the student pokes the deputy in the back of his knee, and the two talk for about a minute. The video has no audio, so it is unclear what the two said to each other before he lunges toward her, grabs her neck, and throws her to the ground on her back. Broward County Sheriff Gregory Tony called Miller’s actions “deplorable” and “uncalled for” at a press conference Tuesday, and added that it did not matter what was said in the room. “I would hope that every cop in America would disagree with that type of response,” Tony said.