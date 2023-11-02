Florida Senator Rick Scott Dumps DeSantis for Donald Trump in 2024
‘MY FRIEND’
Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) has thrown his support behind his “friend” Donald Trump to be the GOP’s presidential nominee for 2024, rejecting the governor of his home state, Ron DeSantis. Scott shared his reasoning, writing in a Thursday Newsweek op-ed, “Republican voters are making their voices heard loud and clear. They want to return to the leadership of Donald Trump.” He added, “It’s time for the Republican Party to come together, behind one candidate, and declare with one voice that we are united in our efforts to defeat Joe Biden and rescue America.” It comes after more than half of the state’s Republican members of Congress endorsed Trump due, at least in part, to his double-digit lead over DeSantis and the other GOP candidates. But in a statement to NBC News, a spokesperson for DeSantis’ campaign boasted about the governor’s support from Florida officials and those in early voting states like Iowa and New Hampshire.