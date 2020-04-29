Florida Starts Lifting Stay-at-Home Restrictions Everywhere but Miami and Palm Beach

Read it at Fox 13
Florida will begin lifting its coronavirus shelter-in-place order starting Monday, the first of several phases of restarting business as usual, Governor Ron DeSantis announced on Wednesday. Retail stores and restaurants can welcome customers at 25 percent capacity, and elective surgeries can resume, DeSantis said. The change applies everywhere except some of the state’s largest and hardest-hit counties: Broward, Miami-Dade, and Palm Beach. “There is a light at the end of the tunnel,” DeSantis remarked. The announcement comes one day before DeSantis’ original order, announced April 1, was set to expire. The state has more than 33,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases.