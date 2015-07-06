Florida State QB De’Andre Johnson Caught Punching Woman

CHEAT SHEET
Video released by the Florida State’s Attorney Office on Monday shows Florida State quarterback De’Andre Johnson punching a woman in the face at a Tallahassee bar during an argument on June 24. In the video, the two are seen scuffling and the woman strikes Johnson in the face before he practically knocks her out. Johnson has already been suspended from the team indefinitely and was charged with misdemeanor battery last week. According to the court records, the woman had been waiting for a drink when Johnson pushed past her. After confronting him, she says he bagan pushing her, at which point she tried to push him away and punched him.