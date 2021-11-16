Florida Woman Dies After Husband Unsuccessfully Sued for Ivermectin Treatment
A teacher admitted to a hospital with COVID-19 has died, weeks after her husband filed a lawsuit against the medical center in an attempt to force her doctors to treat her with ivermectin. Tamara Drock, 47, died on Friday, her husband said. Ryan Drock sued Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center on Oct. 1, six weeks after his wife became a patient there. Tamara Drock was then intubated and on a ventilator. “My wife is on death’s doorstep; she has no other options,” Ryan Drock wrote in the filing, offering to release the hospital from any liability for the controversial treatment. Ivermectin is approved to treat parasitic worms, but has not been shown to make any significant impact on COVID-19 patients.
A county judge dismissed Drock’s petition, saying he had no legal right “to demand a particular treatment.” According to ABC News, Judge James Nutt said countermanding medical decisions could set a dangerous precedent. Drock, who raised more than $10,000 for his wife’s medical expenses on GoFundMe, has filed an appeal. “I’m hoping they name a law after her so no one has to go through this,” he told the Palm Beach Post.