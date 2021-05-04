Florida Teen Faces Up to 16 Years for Rigging Homecoming Vote With Her Mom: Prosecutors
QUEEN FOR A DAY
A Florida teenager accused of teaming up with her mother to rig her high school’s homecoming election is being charged as an adult, prosecutors said Tuesday. Emily Rose Grover was 17 at the time of the alleged election interference at Tate High School in Pensacola, Florida, last October. Prosecutors say that is when the teen and her mother, Laura Rose Carroll, breached the school district’s internal system and hijacked hundreds of student accounts to cast votes in favor of the then-17-year-old. Laura Rose Carroll was an assistant principal at an elementary school in the same district, giving her access to the system. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said a total of 246 fraudulent votes were cast by the mother-daughter duo to secure the teen’s win as homecoming queen. The State Attorney’s Office in Escambia County says the teen will be charged as an adult. She now faces a maximum punishment of 16 years behind bars if convicted on multiple felony charges, as does her mother.