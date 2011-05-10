Florida to Cut Unemployment Benefits

Florida is close to cutting unemployment benefits down to shortest term in the country. The new benefits, part of a bill that will go into effect in January if Republican Gov. Rick Scott signs it as expected, will cut unemployment taxes on businesses by reducing the maximum benefits for people laid off through no fault of their own to 23 weeks—three weeks fewer than the 26 weeks provided by nearly every other state. Republican State Rep. Doug Holder, who sponsored the bill, said he didn’t expect the measure to harm the unemployed because the average person is only unemployed for 17.7 weeks before finding work. The new law also requires workers to prove they’ve contacted at least five potential employers by providing the name, address, and phone number of each employer.
