Florida Tourist Charged With Hate Crime for Allegedly Punching Asian Dad

A Texas man visiting Florida was arrested and charged with a hate crime after he allegedly harassing an Asian family at Beasley Park on Okaloosa Island Thursday—repeatedly punching the father and insulting the mother and son, the Orlando Sentinel reports. Wade Anton, 54, got upset at the family for petting his dogs, and then allegedly told the family to “go back where they came from.” After an altercation with the family, Anton walked up to the father and punched him multiple times, according to police. The father had pulled a handgun but there were no serious injuries reported. Anton told officials that the children would not listen to him when he asked them to leave his dogs alone.