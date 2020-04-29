Florida Woman Murdered Her 80-Year-Old Mother With Scissors: Cops
A 42-year-old Florida woman allegedly murdered her 80-year-old mother on Monday with nothing but a pair of scissors, the Orlando Sentinel reports. Cheryl Greaux is charged with first-degree murder for allegedly striking her mother Rosetta Lennards in the forehead with a pair of scissors, causing her to fall, hit the back of her head, and die. Greaux’s brother arrived at Lennards’ residence Monday afternoon to check on his mother, but his sister wouldn’t let him in the front door, so he entered through a window. When he found Greaux in the back of the house standing over Lennards’ body with the shears, he called the police, who arrested his sister the next day, according to authorities. While speaking to detectives, Greaux reportedly ranted that she was Mariah Carey and that the dead woman was not her mother. Her brother told police she had been diagnosed with schizophrenia, and they sent her for a mental health evaluation.