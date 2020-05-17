Florida Health System: 25,000 COVID Tests Might Be Wrong

Read it at Orlando Sentinel
A Florida hospital system says the results of 25,000 coronavirus tests may be wrong because of problems with an outside lab. The announcement by AdventHealth, reported by the Orlando Sentinel, means that people who tested negative might actually have been positive—and infectious. “Teams across our organization are working around-the-clock to remedy the situation,” said Daryl Tol, president and CEO of AdventHealth’s Central Florida Division. The organization is offering retesting for free—and has cut ties with the lab.