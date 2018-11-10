Florida’s Secretary of State Orders Recount

Florida’s secretary of state on Saturday ordered recounts in both the gubernatorial and Senate races, the Associated Press reports. Secretary Ken Detzner issued the order after updated unofficial results in both races fell within the margin of .5 percent or lower requiring a recount by law. The results showed Republican Gov. Rick Scott with a 0.16 percent lead over Democrat Bill Nelson in the Senate race, and Republican Ron DeSantis with a 0.42 percent lead over Democrat Andrew Gillum in the governor’s race. Moments after the news broke, President Trump, apparently in reaction to the news, tweeted, “Trying to STEAL two big elections in Florida! We’re watching closely!”