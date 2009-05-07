Flu Cases Pass 2,000

CHEAT SHEET
Though the H1N1 flu virus may not be as deadly as originally feared, its rapid spread is still remarkable. 2,099 people have confirmed cases of the bug in 23 nations. Half of those cases are in Mexico, which has been hit hardest by the virus. The U.S. comes in second, with 30 percent of the confirmed cases. Health organizations in the U.S. are speaking in a much calmer tone than a week ago, and are now treating the outbreak in a manner similar to the seasonal flu. Nevertheless, the virus has been reported in 41 states and the CDC expects to see many more in the coming days.