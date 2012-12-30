Flying Safest Since Dawn of Jet

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at The Wall Street Journal
This has nothing to do with Denzel Washington and Flight. With only 22 fatal crashes this year, air travel is officially the safest it’s been since the dawn of the jet age. The Aviation Safety Network reports that the number is down 28 from 2011 and more than 10 from a 10-year average. The last U.S. crash was near Buffalo, N.Y., in 2009. Of the 10 passenger-aircraft crashes in 2012, only three were Western-built planes. Unfortunately seven were Russian-built. The study was compiled before this Moscow crash.