Flying Spiders Spook Texas

What if you looked up and the sky was full of flying spider webs? That’s what’s happening in Texas, where migrating, newly hatched spiders lit up social media with puzzlement and alarm. Several days of heavy moisture likely triggered spiders’ egg sacs to hatch, and the baby spiders often travel several miles on wisps of web. Scientists aren’t sure why the annual phenomenon seemed to draw more attention this year. Spider migrations can be observed around the world, and in some places, like Brazil, the sky is literally clouded with the flying webs.