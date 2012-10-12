FNL Accuses Romney of Plagiarism

It’s no secret Romney’s a fan of Friday Night Lights, but the show’s creator isn’t the least bit flattered by Mitt’s adoption of its catchprase. Writer-director Peter Berg has accused Romney of “stealing” the show’s oft-quoted pre-game chant, “Clear eyes, full hearts, can’t lose,” in a frank and slightly flippant letter to the GOP candidate. “Your politics and campaign are clearly not aligned with the themes we portrayed in our series,” Berg writes. "The only relevant comparison that I see between your campaign and Friday Night Lights is in the character of Buddy Garrity—who turned his back on American car manufacturers selling imported cars from Japan.” Ouch. At least Romney’s got a friend in Friday Night Lights author and Daily Beast columnist Buzz Bissinger, who recently endorsed the candidate.
