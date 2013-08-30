Foam Finger Inventor Blasts Miley

CHEAT SHEET
Miley Cyrus has officially offended everyone. Now the inventor of the foam finger Miley used to, um, dance with during the VMAs is speaking out against the “We Can’t Stop” singer’s desecration of the No. 1 team-support novelty. "She took an honorable icon that is seen in sporting venues everywhere and degraded it,” said Steve Chmelar, who reportedly created the first finger in his parent’s garage in 1971. "Fortunately, the foam finger has been around long enough that it will survive this incident.”