Foo Fighters Drummer Taylor Hawkins Dies at Age 50
R.I.P.
Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins has died at age 50, the band announced late Saturday. “The Foo Fighters family is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of our beloved Taylor Hawkins. His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever,” the group said in a statement on their official Twitter account. “Our hearts go out to his wife, children and family, and we ask that their privacy be treated with the utmost respect in this unimaginably difficult time,” the statement read. The band will no longer be performing their scheduled gig at the Festival Estéreo Picnic in Bogota, Colombia. Local news reports there said Hawkins was found dead in his hotel room. No details were given on a cause of death.