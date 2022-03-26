Foo Fighters Drummer Taylor Hawkins Dies at Age 50

Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins has died at age 50, the band announced late Saturday. “The Foo Fighters family is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of our beloved Taylor Hawkins. His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever,” the group said in a statement on their official Twitter account.

“Our hearts go out to his wife, children and family, and we ask that their privacy be treated with the utmost respect in this unimaginably difficult time,” the statement read. The band will no longer be performing their scheduled gig at the Festival Estéreo Picnic in Bogota, Colombia.

Local news reports there said Hawkins was found dead in his hotel room at Hotel Casa Medina, and that judicial police and forensic investigators were at the scene. No details were given on a cause of death.

Tributes immediately came pouring in for the rock legend from fans and fellow musicians, with Rage Against the Machine’s Tom Morello among the first to share his shock on Twitter.

“God bless you Taylor Hawkins. I loved your spirit and your unstoppable rock power. Rest In Peace my friend,” Morello tweeted.

Ozzy Osbourne followed suit, writing that Hawkins “was truly a great person and an amazing musician.”

“My heart, my love and my condolences go out to his wife, his children, his family, his band and his fans. See you on the other side,” he wrote.