Foo Fighters Troll Westboro Baptist Church Protesters With Disco Tunes
YOU SHOULD BE DANCING
Westboro Baptist Church protesters got a sermon they weren’t quite expecting when the Foo Fighters rolled up to their protest on Thursday night to perform some classic disco tunes and teach them a lesson about love.
The hyper-conservative church known for its homophobic and hateful rhetoric against the LGBTQ+ community were lined up against a stretch of a busy road in Bonner Springs, Kansas, to protest the band’s concert. They were armed with their usual doomsday signs that declared, “God Hates Your Idols,” “Free Will Is a Satanic Lie,” and “God Hates Pride.”
But the Foo Fighters came ready to deliver a message when they rolled up in the back of a truck to perform as their alter-egos the Dee Gees.
“Alright now, ladies and gentlemen, I got something to say,” lead singer Dave Grohl told the none too pleased audience. “Because you know what, I love you. The way I look at it is, I love everybody. Isn’t that what you are supposed to do? Shouldn’t you just love everybody? You shouldn’t be hating. You know what you should be doing? You should be dancing!”
The band then launched into “You Should Be Dancing” by the Bee Gees, as Grohl ribs the church members, teasing that he saw someone’s “momma dancing” to the disco hit.
Last month, the Foo Fighters unveiled their disco alter-egos the Dee Gees under the LP Hail Satin, which includes covers of some of the Bee Gees’ most famous tunes, such as “Night Fever,” “Tragedy,” and “More Than a Woman.”
This isn't the first confrontation the Foo Fighters have had with the church, which protests the band every time they are in town, performing Willie Watson's “Keep It Clean” to the members in 2011 and dancing to Rick Astley’s “Never Gonna Give You Up” in front of the small group of picketers in 2015.