If You’re Cooking More, This Apron Will Help Keep Your Clothes Clean
If there was a graph of my life in quarantine, it’d show an upward trend in cooking, and a downward trend of different clothing items worn. To pass the time, I’ve been making bread, pie crust, pretty much anything I can think of, and trying to limit the amount of laundry I have to do. I mean, if I’m not going outside, it’s not like it has to be done all the time. And so, my wardrobe too, is stocked with some quarantine favorites: a shirt, some sweats, a sweatshirt. And even though they aren’t “nice” clothes, I’ve still been looking for a way to protect them from spills in the kitchen so I can continue wearing them.
Enter the Five Two Apron. Did I ever see myself as an apron person? If I’m being honest with myself, the answer is no. But this time is about adaptation and this apron is full of them. It has built in pot holders on the bottom, so you’ll never need to run around looking for an oven mitt, it comes with a conversion chart in one pocket to help you calculate those difficult baking equations, and of course, the fabric protects you from splashes, spills, and stains, no problem. It has a few extra inches of fabric in the front and the back so you’re covered all over, extra pockets, and if you were worried there was too much going on, don’t be. The design is simple and elegant, and it comes in five lovely tonal colors: pick your favorite.
I’ve never been happier with an apron. It wasn’t something I ever really thought I needed. My mom would laugh. I stained my clothes all the time before quarantine. But things are different now. We have a little more time on our hands to come up with solutions. And let me tell you, this is a great one.
The Five Two Ultimate Apron
