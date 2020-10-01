Food Aid Boxes Being Sent Out With Letter From Trump Claiming Undue Credit for Them
SINCERELY, DONALD
Weeks from Election Day, the Trump administration is reportedly sending out millions of boxes of food to needy families—all containing a letter from President Donald Trump claiming undue credit for the program. For months, the Agriculture Department’s Farmers to Families Food Box Program has been sending out surplus food to families. But, last week, the USDA began requiring that Trump-branded letters be added to every box, Politico reports. Lisa Hamler-Fugitt, executive director of the Ohio Association of Food Banks, said: “In my 30 years of doing this work, I’ve never seen something this egregious.” Trump’s letter reads: “As part of our response to coronavirus, I prioritized sending nutritious food from our farmers to families in need throughout America.” Some organizations are now refusing to distribute the boxes through fear of appearing to endorse Trump ahead of Election Day.