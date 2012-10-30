Food Crisis, Cholera Feared in Haiti

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at Al Jazeera English
Haiti still reeled on Tuesday from the effects of Hurricane Sandy, which hit the country with three days of rain and left 51 people dead so far, the highest death toll of any country. The United Nations warned that flooding and unsanitary conditions could lead to a cholera epidemic, two years after a cholera epidemic in 2010 sickened 600,000 people and killed more than 7,400. Crops were also wiped out by the storm, with Prime Minister Laurent Lamothe saying the hurricane had been devastating even by international standards, and the country would be making an appeal for emergency aid.