Food Stamps Put on a Diet

The House and Senate Agriculture committees reached a compromise Monday to cut $800 million from food stamps in the farm bill. The cut represents 1 percent of the program's annual cost, which is less than the 5 percent cut House Republicans passed last year but more than the 0.5 percent cut the Democratic Senate passed last year. A majority of food stamp recipients are working-age people, not the elderly and children who were the main beneficiaries for decades.