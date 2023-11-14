For Israel-Hamas War Expertise, Fox Turns to… Fabio

With tens of thousands of demonstrators gathered in the nation’s capital on Tuesday to express their support for Israel and denounce rising antisemitism, Fox Business Network anchor Neil Cavuto turned to an expert on the fragile geopolitics of the Middle East to break down the conflict in Gaza.

Fabio.

Yes, while b-roll from the “March for Israel” aired in the background, Cavuto welcomed the famed romance book cover model to offer his expertise—namely to rail against pro-Palestinian rallies and denounce Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack on Israel.

“I want to talk about what got you upset, you are seeing and hearing a lot of stuff out of these pro-Palestinian rallies,” Cavuto said. “Something got you going. You said, ‘Enough.’”

Fabio, who has been feted before by Fox News for his right-wing politics, immediately launched into an attack on Joe Biden, calling him the “weakest president in the history of the United States.” From there, he declared that “if you really do your research” you’d quickly learn the root cause of the Israel-Hamas War.

“Israel was closing a deal with Saudi Arabia… so that they could ship all the oil to Europe—and, of course, most of the oil comes from Russia—and to Asia. So, of course, who was selling the oil to Asia? Iran. That is why Iran, all of a sudden, attacked Israel. That’s the real reason,” Fabio insisted.

Spending the next few minutes rattling off his own historical take on the Middle East, Fabio then circled back to attacking Biden, claiming the president is unable to lead the U.S. because “he can’t ride a bicycle.”

Cavuto, meanwhile, continued to press the “I Can’t Believe It’s Not Butter” spokesman on the current political climate around the war.

“You’re a great student of history. Terror attacks in the region have gone on for decades,” the Fox anchor noted. “So let me ask you this: You’ve been particularly critical of this antisemitism wave that’s raged out of Hollywood, not doing more to speak out against it in fact pushing it. Explain why that really ticks you off.”

Raging that liberals don’t understand that you’re dealing with “people who want to blow themselves up so they can be with 72 virgins,” the 64-year-old model suggested nuclear war would be a proper response to a terror attack.

“Israel is just trying to defend itself. If anything would have happened in the United States like it happened on Oct. 7, the United States would have nuked the border country,” he exclaimed.

It just kept going on like that for a few more minutes. All told, Cavuto gave Fabio nearly ten minutes to discuss the war and its ramifications. Even when the Fox Business host tried to get a bit lighthearted with Fabio, the model only wanted to rail against colleges “trying to brainwash us into talking about Karl Marx.”

Cavuto has a history of inviting offbeat celebrities to talk at length about various social and political topics. Besides Fabio, who has made multiple Cavuto appearances over the years, the veteran Fox anchor has repeatedly interviewed 1980s fitness icon Richard Simmons and the late actress Suzanne Somers.