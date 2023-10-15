Suzanne Somers, ‘Three's Company’ and ‘Step by Step’ Star, Dies at 76
‘EXTRAORDINARY LIFE’
Actress Suzanne Somers passed away Sunday morning at age 76 after a 23-year battle with breast cancer. Somers, who is best known for her roles on the TV shows Three's Company and Step by Step, announced on Instagram in July that she had battled another bout of cancer, and her husband told Page Six that they were continuing to monitor Somers' cancer despite getting the all-clear in June. “Suzanne was surrounded by her loving husband Alan, her son Bruce, and her immediate family,” Somers’ publicist wrote in a statement. “Her family was gathered to celebrate her 77th birthday on October 16th. Instead, they will celebrate her extraordinary life, and want to thank her millions of fans and followers who loved her dearly.” The statement said that a private family burial will be held this week, and a memorial will be held in November.