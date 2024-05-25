For Sale: ‘Home Alone’ Mansion, Boobytrap Free
HOME SWEET HOME ALONE
The iconic mansion featured in the cult-classic Christmas comedy Home Alone, is officially on the market for $5.2 million. According to The US Sun, the sprawling five-bedroom home looks the same from the outside as it did when it served as Kevin McAllister’s boobytrap battlefront, sans catapults and trip wires, of course. The Gregorian-style home is located in Winnetka, Illinois, outside of Chicago, and was listed by Coldwell Banker on Friday. “It’s a chance to own a piece of cinematic history and create lasting memories within its iconic walls,” reads the house’s website description. While the home was renovated and expanded in 2018, the real estate agent specified that “the current owners took the utmost care in maintaining the architectural detail and integrity of the home's most memorable and recognizable spaces.” The current owner purchased the mansion in 2012 for $1.585 million, according to TMZ.