    1

    For Sale: ‘Home Alone’ Mansion, Boobytrap Free

    HOME SWEET HOME ALONE

    Edith Olmsted

    Breaking News Intern

    The original house used in the Home Alone movies is located in the North Shore suburb of Winnetka, Illinois, Nov. 8, 2021.

    Erin Hooley/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

    The iconic mansion featured in the cult-classic Christmas comedy Home Alone, is officially on the market for $5.2 million. According to The US Sun, the sprawling five-bedroom home looks the same from the outside as it did when it served as Kevin McAllister’s boobytrap battlefront, sans catapults and trip wires, of course. The Gregorian-style home is located in Winnetka, Illinois, outside of Chicago, and was listed by Coldwell Banker on Friday. “It’s a chance to own a piece of cinematic history and create lasting memories within its iconic walls,” reads the house’s website description. While the home was renovated and expanded in 2018, the real estate agent specified that “the current owners took the utmost care in maintaining the architectural detail and integrity of the home's most memorable and recognizable spaces.” The current owner purchased the mansion in 2012 for $1.585 million, according to TMZ.

