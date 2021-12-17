‘Forbes’ Editor Tells Grand Jury About Trump’s Obsession With His Rich List Placing
ALL ABOUT THE MONEY
The editor of Forbes was forced to appear before the New York grand jury investigating Donald Trump this week to confirm details about the ex-president’s obsession with magazine’s estimate of his net worth. Randall Lane published an account of his testimony Friday saying that he revealed no new information to the grand jury and only confirmed details from his 2015 article about Trump and Forbes. According to Lane, one detail he confirmed was that, during an interview with Trump in 1993, Trump claimed he was in a hospital waiting room after his then-wife, Marla Maples, had given birth to Tiffany Trump. Lane also confirmed that Trump repeatedly urged Forbes to dramatically increase its estimate of his wealth, reportedly telling Lane that a higher figure would be “good for financing.” Lane also confirmed to the grand jury that Trump suggested that he headlined the 2015 Forbes story about him: “The King.”
At the end of his post, Lane wrote: “Those are the facts. We’ll leave it to others to dissect what this means, or doesn’t, for [Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance’s] case. We will, instead, put a spotlight on what seems to be a creeping use of subpoenas to undermine a free press.”