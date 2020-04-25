Forbes Finally Puts Kanye West on Billionaires List, but Rapper Says Magazine Undervalued Him

Read it at CNN
After “months of requests,” Forbes magazine has finally listed Kanye West as a billionaire, but the Gold Digger singer says the magazine undervalued his worth. The influential money rag, which says it looks at self-appraisals “skeptically,” valued the 42-year-old rapper at $1.3 billion, but West says that the calculation is about $2 billion short. “It’s $3.3 billion since no one at Forbes knows how to count,” West said Friday after making the coveted list. The magazine said it calculated West’s Yeezy sneaker collaboration with Adidas, his vast properties, his G.O.O.D. record label and other assets and tallied up just $1.3 billion, by taking into account debts and “asset illiquidity.”