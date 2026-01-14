Ford Factory Worker Who Called Trump ‘Pedo Protector’ Gets Suspended

The auto worker who called Donald Trump a “pedophile protector” says he does not regret the action that has seen him suspended from his job.

TJ Sabula, 40, shouted “pedophile protector” at Trump on Tuesday during a visit to the Ford plant in Detroit.

After hearing the insult, an angry Trump pointed his finger and said “f--- you” to Sabula twice before flipping the bird at the worker.

“As far as calling him out, definitely no regrets whatsoever,” Sabula told The Washington Post.

Donald Trump points and flips the bird at someone who called him a "pedophile protector" in Michigan. Supplied

He has now been suspended from his position pending an investigation.

Sabula told the Post he believes he had been “targeted for political retribution” for “embarrassing Trump in front of his friends.”

He added that he was standing around 60 feet from Trump who could hear him “very, very, very clearly” and confirmed his insult was in reference to Trump’s handling of the Epstein files.

“I don’t feel as though fate looks upon you often, and when it does, you better be ready to seize the opportunity,” he said. “And today I think I did that.”

Sabula said he has never voted for Trump, but has supported other Republican candidates. He identifies as a political independent.

White House Communications Director Steven Cheung said earlier that, “A lunatic was wildly screaming expletives in a complete fit of rage, and the President gave an appropriate and unambiguous response.”

The president was touring Ford’s River Rouge complex in Dearborn, Michigan Tuesday afternoon before delivering a speech at the Detroit Economic Club.

Ford told the Daily Beast that “we had a great event today” and that “we’re proud of how our employees represented Ford” in a statement.

“We’ve seen the clip you’re referring to. One of our core values is respect and we don’t condone anyone saying anything inappropriate like that within our facilities. When that happens, we have a process to deal with it but we don’t get into specific personnel matters.”