    Ford: I’m Toronto’s Best Mayor

    Pool photo by Mark Blinch

    Talk about an overreach. Toronto Mayor Rob Ford, who filed for reelection Thursday despite a firestorm of criticism over his admission to smoking crack cocaine, now is telling reporters that, “I’ve got the strongest track record. I’ve been the best mayor that this city’s ever had. My record speaks for itself.” When reporters asked him what he will say to parents on the campaign trail about his drug use and affiliations with criminals, Ford retorted, “You want to get personal? I’m sticking to my record. That’s all personal.” Election day for Toronto is Oct. 27.

