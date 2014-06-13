Ford to Correct False Gas Mileage

CHEAT SHEET
Move over General Motors, Ford wants in on the scandal action. On Thursday, Ford announced it was lowering fuel economy ratings for six of its cars, mostly hybrids, after being given 15 days by the Environmental Protection Agency to correct the record. The auto company will offer to reimburse about 215,000 customers. The models affected are the 2014 Ford Fiestas, 2013-2014 Fusion, Lincoln MKZ, C-Max, and plug-in hybrids Fusion, and C-Max Energi. Most of the cars will see a drop of 1 to 5 miles per gallon. This is the second time in a year that Ford has had to lower mileage figures, which is surprising given it has touted itself as a leader in fuel economy.