Ford to Sell Self-Driving Car by 2021

Read it at Detroit Free Press
Ford Motor Company announced Tuesday its goal to sell a self-driving car by 2021. The automobile manufacturer is also vowing to double its staff of engineers and scientists in Palo Alto, California to 260 people by the end of 2017. “We see autonomous vehicles as having as significant an impact on society as Ford’s moving assembly line did 100 years ago,” Ford CEO Mark Fields said in a statement. Raj Nair, the company’s executive vice president of global product development, said it has been involved in developing and testing the autonomous cars for the past 10 years.